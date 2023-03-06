Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after buying an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

INFY stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

