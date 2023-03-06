KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KURE opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

