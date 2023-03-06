Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,258,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 254,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 81,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.