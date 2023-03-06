Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 0.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $143.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,022,051. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,776 shares of company stock valued at $87,085,165. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.