Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.78 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

