Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,037,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 91,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

