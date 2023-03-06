Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

MO opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

