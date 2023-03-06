Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,011 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.14 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

