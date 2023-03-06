Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $192,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $183,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

