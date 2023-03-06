Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.