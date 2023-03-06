Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

