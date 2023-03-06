Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $98.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

