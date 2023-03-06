Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,234,000 after buying an additional 7,026,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,864,000 after buying an additional 2,600,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

