Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.91 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

