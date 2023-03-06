Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 20,202 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

