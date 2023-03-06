Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $318,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.80.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

