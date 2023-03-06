Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

LBAI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 227,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

