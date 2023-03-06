Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Update

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

