Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.4 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. 5,264,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.