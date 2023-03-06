Lcnb Corp Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $258.00 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.05.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

