Lcnb Corp Sells 418 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $692.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.21. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

