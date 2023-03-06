Lego Coin (LEGO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42.29

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Lego Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Lego Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and $42.29 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com.

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

