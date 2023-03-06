Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.80

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 8225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.