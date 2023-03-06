Lido Advisors LLC Buys 9,273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

