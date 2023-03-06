Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

