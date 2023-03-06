Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

