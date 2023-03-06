Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of AllianceBernstein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Insider Activity

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $39.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.