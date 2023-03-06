Lido Staked ETH Achieves Market Cap of $5.41 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.41 billion and $5.32 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,551.28 or 0.06926579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,718,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,715,352.56981308 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,562.02746733 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,119,757.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

