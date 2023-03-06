Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 132,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 45,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,600. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

