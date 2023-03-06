Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $145.39 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $145.39 million and $2.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006715 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,782,374 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

