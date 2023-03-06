Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $6.51 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $89.94 or 0.00400911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.51 billion and $332.61 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,418,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

