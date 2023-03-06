Little House Capital LLC Buys 3,334 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 435.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.