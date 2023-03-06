Little House Capital LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

