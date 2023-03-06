Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

