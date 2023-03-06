Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TJX opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

