Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sempra were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Sempra by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 121,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $150.89 on Monday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 69.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

