Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $232.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

