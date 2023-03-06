Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 162.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

