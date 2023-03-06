Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,600 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day moving average is $243.24.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

