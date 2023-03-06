Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,500 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

