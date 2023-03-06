Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $34.57 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

