Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,576 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% in the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,769.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 135,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,914 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2 %

BWA opened at $50.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock worth $4,779,010. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

