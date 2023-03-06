Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $967,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $476.06 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.89.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.75.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

