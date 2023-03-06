Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

