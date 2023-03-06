Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,369.7% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 47,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 240,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.00 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

