Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $197.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

