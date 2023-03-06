Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 4,733 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 741,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $33,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

