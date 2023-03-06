Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700,000 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of PG&E as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.