Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $27.34 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,354 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

