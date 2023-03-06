Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $41.80 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $41,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $221.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $224.00.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,751 shares of company stock valued at $64,617,989. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.